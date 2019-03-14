ALMEIDA, Raphael Justino Born 5, September, 1912 With sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing away of Raphael at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Raphael passed away at the age of 106. He will be missed by his daughter and sons. Visitation at Chapel Ridge Funeral home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral mass to be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Prince of Peace, Catholic Church. A private burial will follow at Christ The King Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019