GRANT, RAY ROSS 1934 - 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ray on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary, father of Randy (Sharon), Gary and Heather (Jamie). Dear grandfather of Carley (Jake), Kristie (Tim), Kori, Grant, Riley (Maverick), and Stephen (Meghan). Great-grandfather of Bryce, Avery, Waylon and Jasper. Ray loved his family dearly. He farmed in Stouffville for most of his life. He was a competitive curler, competed in The Brier 3 times and was runner up in the Canadian Mixed Championship with his wife, Mary. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Michael Kim and Nurse Tina for their outstanding care and support. A private service will be held on Wednesday, July 29th and there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
