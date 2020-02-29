|
MacKENZIE, Ray Wilson January 28, 1932 - February 26, 2020 It is with sadness that our family announces the passing of Ray Wilson MacKenzie on Wednesday, February 26th. Ray was born in Ashfield Township, in 1932. His childhood was spent on the family farm together with his seven siblings. The Melvin family welcomed Ray into their fold on March 6, 1971 when he married Edna. Ray, the quiet accountant and Edna, the fiery Irish redhead, met at Bangor Lodge and the two brought much joy and happiness into each other's lives. Together, they enjoyed travel, bowling, choir, family reunions and the fellowship of their many friends. Ray was a lifetime member of Kinsman and a committed Christian (Wilmar Heights, Wexford Heights), where he loved to sing in the choir, was on the Board of Session and Treasurer. He was a perennial Leaf fan and always enjoyed a beer while watching Saturday night hockey, Sunday afternoon golf and watching "The Young and the Restless". He was predeceased in 2011 by his wife, Edna, of 41 years. He will be missed by his 2 stepchildren, Jane Melvin-Tilley (Frank) and Jim Melvin (Sandra). He will also be lovingly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Kathleen Hardy (George), Eric Tilley (Andria), Sarah Tilley-Reid (Chris), Laura Melvin (Bryan), Leslie Melvin (Michael), Fraser Melvin (Raha), Meredith Melvin (Phil), and his 7 great-grandchildren Veronica, Julia, Ella, Grace, Katherine, Jack and Tilley, his sisters Marion Barrett and Barbara Hayden and his brothers Jim and Neil MacKenzie. He was predeceased by brothers Ross and Allen. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Jerrett Funeral Home in Scarborough at 660 Kennedy Road. Please join the family following the service for light refreshments. The family wishes to thank Campbell House Hospice for the loving care provide during the last days of Ray's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Campbell House (www.hospicegeorgiantriangle.com) would be most appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020