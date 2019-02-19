Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray ZUCCHIATTI. View Sign

ZUCCHIATTI, Ray Ray lived fully, loved deeply and laughed often before dying peacefully, at age 87, on February 15, 2019. He was a beloved and loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and cousin, as well as a beloved and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, in-law and a wonderful friend to many. Integrity, compassion, kindness, generosity and a sense of humour were among his many positive qualities. Ray was a gifted student and athlete. His love of and talent for building and fixing things led to a career in building houses and apartments. He first worked with his father and then established his own business. His love of hockey revolved around the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies. He was a season ticket holder for the Leafs for decades and general manager for the Marlies minor organization for a few years. His passion for golf was evident in his 50-plus-year membership at St. George's Golf and Country Club, where he often scored very well (despite rarely practising); he also served on their board of directors. A love of horses led to over 20 years as a Thoroughbred racehorse owner and a lifelong fondness for watching equestrian events. Other interests included dogs, books, theatre and music performances, dining out, bridge, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, quizzes, the news and when he was younger, travel. He also loved making donations to charities and in December he was praised in the Toronto Star for his regular contributions to their Santa Claus Fund. His favourite place to be was home, especially with family, friends and pets, followed closely by St. George's ("the Club"), which was like a second home in many ways. Ray's first priority in life was the health and happiness of his family. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Beth (née Goodman); their children, Lori (Michael), Paul (Elizabeth) and David (Sandra); his grandchildren, Jacob, Trinity and Amanda; his brother Gino (Rae) and sister Helen (Dino), as well as other cherished family members and dear friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would appreciate charitable donations in Ray's memory, especially to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Toronto Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at



We mourn the loss of this wonderful person as we celebrate the great gift of his life. May we honour his memory by being kinder to all. Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

