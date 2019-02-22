Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Anthony HAYE. View Sign

HAYE, Raymond Anthony Passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 61. Raymond is survived by his loving mother Lallie, his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Raymond had such a positive passion for life, his energy and enthusiasm were contagious, always willing to help in whatever way he could. He always had a smile on his face, and he went out of his way to connect with everyone, making them feel special. Raymond valued above all, time spent with family. Raymond's enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to raining awareness about Progress Place and mental illness was inspirational. He participated in many Mental Health Workshops. Raymond was a strong and passionate advocate, that worked tirelessly to fight stigma against mental illness. He was a vital member of the Progress Place Community. He will be forever be in our hearts. Visitation and reception, will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel., 467 Sherbourne Street. Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K5. Phone 416-924-1408.

HAYE, Raymond Anthony Passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 61. Raymond is survived by his loving mother Lallie, his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Raymond had such a positive passion for life, his energy and enthusiasm were contagious, always willing to help in whatever way he could. He always had a smile on his face, and he went out of his way to connect with everyone, making them feel special. Raymond valued above all, time spent with family. Raymond's enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to raining awareness about Progress Place and mental illness was inspirational. He participated in many Mental Health Workshops. Raymond was a strong and passionate advocate, that worked tirelessly to fight stigma against mental illness. He was a vital member of the Progress Place Community. He will be forever be in our hearts. Visitation and reception, will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel., 467 Sherbourne Street. Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K5. Phone 416-924-1408. Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close