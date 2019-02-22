HAYE, Raymond Anthony Passed away on February 4, 2019, at the age of 61. Raymond is survived by his loving mother Lallie, his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Raymond had such a positive passion for life, his energy and enthusiasm were contagious, always willing to help in whatever way he could. He always had a smile on his face, and he went out of his way to connect with everyone, making them feel special. Raymond valued above all, time spent with family. Raymond's enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to raining awareness about Progress Place and mental illness was inspirational. He participated in many Mental Health Workshops. Raymond was a strong and passionate advocate, that worked tirelessly to fight stigma against mental illness. He was a vital member of the Progress Place Community. He will be forever be in our hearts. Visitation and reception, will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel., 467 Sherbourne Street. Toronto, Ontario M4X 1K5. Phone 416-924-1408.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019