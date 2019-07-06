ROSANO, RAYMOND DOMENICO Passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, on June 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marian. Cherished father of Kathy. Loving Grandpa to Alyssa and Christoper and his wife Tammy. Devoted Papa to great-granddaughters Jaina and Becca. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation prior from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket (905-898-2100). In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Shriner Hospitals for Children - Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019