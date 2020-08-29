1/1
RAYMOND (RAY) FALZON
FALZON, RAYMOND (RAY) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond (Ray) Falzon on August 15, 2020, after a tragic accident on Lake Ontario, at the age of 60. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Maria Falzon, his brother David (Liz) and his sister Mary (Pat) Brennan. Ray leaves his wife of 29 years, Ginette Larocque, and his brother Joe, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ray was an intensely private, fiercely independent and highly intelligent person, who had an insatiable curiosity as to how things worked. He took great joy in taking electronic and mechanical things apart, studying how they worked and putting them back together like a jigsaw puzzle. He had an extraordinary talent for fixing things using recycled or newly bought materials. Ray loved sailing "Slow Dancer", his sailboat. It was one of the few ways left for him to truly disconnect from the pace and stress of life and let his mind wander, as he experienced the freedom of solitude that he found while sailing. Ray also enjoyed curling. Cremation will take place at Aftercare Cremation and Burial in Toronto. It was Raymond's wish to not have a funeral. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favourite charity.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
