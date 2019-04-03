GAUDET, Raymond Unexpectedly, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Patricia, loving father of Kevin (Felisha), Brendan (Rachel) and David. Devoted grandfather of Maya, John and Maxx. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019