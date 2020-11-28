1/
RAYMOND GERARD FORHAN
FORHAN, RAYMOND GERARD Passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 78. He was the son of Rita (nee Powers) and Joe Forhan. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Maureen (nee McCambley) and daughters Mary Lou Cose (Andrew), Cathy Ann Stallone (Ricky) and Trish Fryer. He was the very proud Poppa of Rebecca, Bradley, Benjamin, Brett, Cooper, Quaidyn and Kailyn. He will be sadly missed by his granddog Berkley. Ray had a distinguished career as a teacher and principal with TCDSB (formerly known as MSSB). He will be incredibly missed by all that knew him. Funeral Mass to follow at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Ray can be made to the Angel Foundation for Learning, or a charity of your choice. Please visit the guestbook at www.mountpleasantgroup.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
