More Obituaries for Raymond IBSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Gilbert IBSEN

Raymond Gilbert IBSEN Obituary
IBSEN, Raymond Gilbert February 26, 1939 - December 27, 2019 Ray passed away at Scarborough Grace Hospital on December 27, 2019 after a very short illness. He is survived by his wife Wendy, and daughter Glynise. He will be missed as well by Glynise's husband Ed and daughters Hazel and Willow as well as by Wendy's daughter Amanda and her granddaughter Amelyia. Ray spent many years working at Crombie Kennedy Sales (now Advantage) where he was a dedicated and valued employee. A Celebration of Life will be held at Summit Golf and Country Club, 11901 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, March 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2020
