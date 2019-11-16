CARL, RAYMOND GUY Peacefully at home in Midhurst, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2019, in his 89th year. Graduate of Victoria University, University of Toronto, 1956. Actor, director, artist, musician, golfer and retired secondary school math teacher, North York Board of Education. Raymond was a kind and gentle soul who gave willingly of his time to his students, directing student productions for many years. Dear brother of Garry (Mary), John (Carol), Nancy Low and the late June Pettipiere. Uncle Raymond will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no funeral.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019