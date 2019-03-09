Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND HARRY BALL. View Sign

BALL, RAYMOND HARRY October 13, 1929 – March 6, 2019 Fr. Ball died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 89. His devotion and his firm belief in God supported him throughout his life and ultimately gave him peace. He was predeceased by his parents Anne and George Ball and his sisters Audrey (Bill), Lorraine (John) and Barbara. A graduate of Trinity College (University of Toronto), Raymond travelled the world and had many pastoral charges, including in Saskatchewan, Guyana, the Bahamas and finally South Africa. Following his return to Canada, he became a member of the Kitchener-Waterloo Ordinariate community (The Sodality of St. Edmund, King and Martyr) and then a member of the Toronto Ordinariate community (The Catholic Parish of St. Thomas More). Father was well known for his generous spirit and eagerness to share stories from his travels abroad. Even in his later years, he enjoyed exploring new places, spending time with friends and family and was always willing to extend a helping hand to those in need. Family and friends express our gratitude to the staff at Alexis Lodge in Toronto for their compassion and excellent care provided to Father in his final months. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated by Father John Hodgins (the priest-administrator of St. Thomas More) at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 263 Roncesvalles Ave. in Toronto. Flowers and donations are gratefully declined, but prayers, condolences and memories are welcome. A reception, after the Mass, will held in the Parish Hall.

