PORTER, RAYMOND HOWARTH November 15, 1935 - January 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Ray's sudden passing in his 85th year on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Clearwater, Florida. He was the best friend and loving husband of Kathleen for 61 years. In addition to winters in Florida, excellent health allowed them to travel regularly during retirement. Ray was loved and respected by his children, Scott (Lori), Mark, Craig (Karen) and his grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Ryan, Bradley, Alyssa, Austin and Brooke. He spent his entire 49 year working career at Ontario Electrical Construction Co. Ltd. and served as President until his retirement in 2003. Ray was an avid golfer and will be missed by the Masters Group that played together each week at Meadowbrook. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be sprinkled at the Muskoka cottage - a place that he cherished. A celebration of life will be held on February 16th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Meadowbrook Golf Club, 11939 Warden Ave., Gormley. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020