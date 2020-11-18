1/1
Raymond Ian SEREDA
SEREDA, Raymond Ian September 29, 1963 - November 12, 2020 Born to parents Raymond and Helen (Macdonald) Sereda, Ian passed away at his home in Toronto. Ian suffered from lifelong mental health and addiction issues. He was youngest of four children and is survived by Stewart (Nancy), Dian Sturino (Larry) and Gregory (Lynne). We hope you've found peace. Fly with angels Ian, you will be missed. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.wardfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
