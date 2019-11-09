Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Joseph LAVOIE. View Sign Obituary

LAVOIE, Raymond Joseph May 18, 1951 - October 29, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of our beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and partner Raymond Joseph Lavoie, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 68. Raymond is survived by his loving spouse Jean Benton. He also leaves behind his daughter Joanna and her mother Irene (Al); son-in-law Peter; and adorable granddaughters Serafina and Angelina; mother Georgette; brothers Robert and Ronald (Mary), along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends. Raymond was predeceased by his father Jean Baptiste. A friendly, fun-loving, funny, outgoing, charismatic, generous, gregarious, and caring person, Raymond lived for a good conversation. He especially enjoyed going on long drives and walks, and riding his bicycle and scooter. He loved to dance. His favourite food was cheese, especially fresh squeaky curds. Raymond also enjoyed weekly card games and lunch with his Ma, and dinner and live theatre 'date nights' with his partner Jean. Cremation and a private family gathering have taken place. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation (

