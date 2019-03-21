RAYMOND JOSEPH MASYGAN

MASYGAN, RAYMOND JOSEPH On February 20, 2019, his soul returned home, leaving his devoted and adored wife Dorothy Kennedy Masygan, Cobourg; daughters Tricia Fendley (Dave), Hamilton; Kathy McIntyre (Tony), London; son, the late Jeff (Susan), Ajax; step-son Brent Carruthers (Phyllis), Brighton; four grandchildren and cousin Frank Gallo (Pat), Ancaster. A Celebration of His Life will be held in Cobourg at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019
