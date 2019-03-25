CHEYNE, Raymond Owen 1936 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan and son David. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Karen and her husband Sandy and Sus. Much loved grandfather to Christian, Alex and Emma. Friends may call at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga (2 lights south of Eglinton Ave., 905-602-1580) on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-9 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019