PASSFIELD, Raymond Peacefully, at the Credit Valley Hospital, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Greenslade) for 66 years. Loving father of the late Bob (Denise), Cheryl (Joe) and Glen (Cora). Adored grandfather of Josh, Katherine, Justin and Kevin. Raymond will be dearly missed by extended family and friends. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Credit Valley Hospital 1C. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019