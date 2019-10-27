PROLE, RAYMOND "BUD" Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 93. Father of Linda (Stan), Mark (Diane), Jen (Tomo) and Kaiden. Grandfather of Elyssa (Mark), Devin, Mara, Lauren (Dante), Connor (Natalie) and Sydney. Bud will be missed by Digger and many other friends at the Veterans Centre. Bud will be remembered as a proud Veteran of WWII, an avid bowler and a big fan of the Sunnybrook Musical Therapy Program. A heartfelt thank you to Shama and the rest of the staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for their exceptional patience and overall care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Veterans Program will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2019