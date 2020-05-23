LEM, RAYMOND PUCK TSAI August 24, 1930 – May 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a series of complications following his cancer treatment at the age of 89. He was a loving husband to Alice So Eng, (predeceased 2015), proud father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Annie (Joe Sinnott), sons Jeffrey (Mary Ang), Kelly (Susan Polak), and Kenton (predeceased 2003). His grandchildren Sam, Sabrina, Robby, and Julian were his greatest joy. Raymond worked 7 days a week at his grocery store in Chinatown for 30 years. In retirement, Raymond and Alice took trips, but they were most happy at home. Family was always his priority. For this, we are forever grateful. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Ming Lee for all their love and friendship, and Markham Stouffville Hospital oncology nurses for the compassionate care. There will be a closed funeral service and burial at Elgin Mills Cemetery in Richmond Hill. It will be streamed live Monday, May 25th from 12:30-1:30 p.m. To donate in Raymond's memory, please consider Markham Stouffville Hospital, Cancer Clinic.



