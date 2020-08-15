1/1
Raymond TAYLOR
TAYLOR, Raymond On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Raymond George Taylor, loving husband, father of two and grandfather of two, passed away peacefully, at the age of 88. He was born on November 7, 1931 in Toronto, Ontario, to Howard and Beatrice (Gibson) Taylor. He graduated from the Ontario College of Art in 1952 and embarked on a successful lifetime career as an illustrator/graphic artist, plying his trade in Canada, UK and Germany. On September 29, 1956, he married Mary Ann Wright. They raised a daughter, Tracey and son, Scott. Raymond had a passion for painting. He also loved to travel, and he combined his two favorite interests to create some truly extraordinary art. His fantastic portraits of people and pets were much admired by friends and family. He was also an accomplished athlete who excelled at football, fastball, soccer and running. Raymond was an adventure-traveller before they coined the phrase and he spent hours in the library planning family treks to exotic locales in the pre-internet era. He was known for his quick dry wit, his infectious smile, his honesty and his kind and compassionate spirit. He will be forever remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Tracey (Donald Yule), son Scott (Katherine Taylor), grandson Kirk Taylor, granddaughter Janine Yule, and sister Beryl Rome. Raymond was predeceased by his parents and brother Barry. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Note: Due to the pandemic restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
