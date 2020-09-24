1/
RAYMOND V. MITCHELL
MITCHELL, RAYMOND V. With sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Raymond Mitchell on Monday, September 14, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Mitchell (2009), for over 50 years. Dear brother of Ann (the late Joe) Farrugia and special uncle of Peter (Liisa) Farrugia. He will also be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews in England. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Brantford General Hospital - Palliative Care Unit for all their care and support. Special thanks to his extraordinary neighbors, who have gone above and beyond over the last several years. At Raymond's request cremation has taken place and friends will be received at the BECKETT - GLAVES FAMILY FUNERAL CENTRE, 88 Brant Avenue, on Saturday, September 26th from 1-2 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and service details will be available at www.beckettglaves.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
