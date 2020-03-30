|
CAIRNS, RAYMOND VICTOR Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, March 27, 2020. He lived life large and enjoyed his Leafs, Blue Jays, the 49ers, horses and trips to the casino. He was a committed volunteer in his communities, volunteering specifically with Central Ontario Wolves, Little Britain Minor Baseball and Hockey, Scarborough Kiwanis Football and Wexford Soccer Club, helping youth achieve their sporting dreams. He cherished his family and friends and enjoyed gathering together for a meal or celebration. He was born on September 29, 1946, the 2nd child of Thelma (Quigley) and Wilbur Cairns. He was predeceased by his wife, Gail (Abbott) Cairns and leaves behind Trudy, his loving partner of twenty-three years. Ray was the proud father to three children Janet (Christian Williamson), Christopher and Mark (Lindsay Wheeler). He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Jared, Kendal, Mason, Madison and Liam, who brought him great joy and much happiness. Ray is survived by his sister Margaret Sherren, his brother Frank (Bonnie Trafford) and his brother-in-law Murray Abbott (Cathy Olsen). Ray considered himself a lucky man as he was blessed with a wonderful and loving family and many good friends who supported him throughout the years. His smile and laughter will be missed by all.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020