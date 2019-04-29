RAYMOND WEN YUAN KAO

Obituary

KAO, RAYMOND WEN YUAN Noted author and Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies, passed away with his family at his bedside on April 26, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife Flora, children Yolanda (Blair), Kenneth (Cathy), Rowland (Fiona) and Christine, grandchildren Mika, Mary Ann, Emily, Jacob, Ellen, Djenne and Rosie. He was predeceased by his daughter Belinda and her husband George. Service will be held April 30th at Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street in Toronto. Viewing 10 a.m. - 12 noon, followed by service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rekai Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2019
