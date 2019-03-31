SKIDMORE, RAYMOND WESLEY JAMES After being "Blessed Beyond Measure" Ray has gone Home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, in his 96th year. Ray, of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Margaret for over 76 years. Loving father of Darrel (Karin), Susan (Frank Greenwood), Randy (Darlene) and Rodney. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Ray was a kind and gentle man of deep faith. He was a proud WWII veteran of the RCAF and went on to a distinguished career with Canada Packers. Ray will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home – Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Stayner Sixth Line Church (aka Stayner BIC Church), 1152 Concession Six North, Clearview, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gideon's International, World Vision, or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by his family. To sign Ray's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 31, 2019