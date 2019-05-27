Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond William SHARPE. View Sign Obituary

SHARPE, Raymond William May 25, 1937 - May 24, 2019 After a generous energetic life, Ray has gone to join his predeceased Parents (Mabel and Jim), brothers (Warren and David), sister (Barbara), beloved youngest son (Jonathan) and several longtime friends. He is survived by: Helen, his adored wife for 55 years; Jim, his loved and loving oldest son; Lucille, his sister and now last of the Mutual St. Sharpes. Most of Ray's working life was spent in Toronto's electronics industry as buyer, expediter and area representative, concluding with his ownership of Q.P.L. After "retirement", he applied his knowledge of Toronto as an independent driving courier. Beyond work, Ray was an ardent sports fan, with particular passion for Thoroughbred racing and hockey played by the Maple Leafs or his sons. An "all-around nice guy", Ray will be missed by friends he made in all facets of his life, including his "Coffee Cronies". Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral service, but a life celebration gathering will be arranged in the near future.

