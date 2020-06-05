RCAF Charles Arthur QUINLAN
QUINLAN, RCAF, Charles Arthur December 1, 1924 - June 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles - a father, grandfather and great grandfather - on June 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Camilla (nee Hare) of over 53 years in 2007. He was the loving father of Kelly Ann McPherson and Tom, Brian Joseph and Andrea and Karen Quinlan Cable and her husband Ian. He was the loving grandfather of Kathleen and her husband Matt, Adam and his wife Jessica, Andrew and Tara, and loving great-grandfather of Charlotte, Rosalie, Oliver and Addison. Dear brother of Frances Coles and her husband Pat and brother-in-law of Gerry Hare and his wife Doreen. Charles joins in heaven his sisters Veronica and Lucy and his brothers John, Donald, Danny, Desmond, Billy and Francis. Charles joined the Air Force in September 1943 and left as a sergeant at the end of the war with his Air Gunner's badge. He lived in Regina for several years after the war and came back to Toronto to marry Camilla, start a family and buy a house in a new sub-division in Scarborough. He and Camilla were part of the founding parishioners at St Rose of Lima Church, and Charles shared his 5-pin bowling skills for many years in the church's bowling league. Later in life Charles served as part of the Knights of Columbus. His passions in life included reading of crime and war novels, the Toronto Blue Jays and football with a special interest in the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His accounting career was highlighted by many years of employment as Manager, Financial Services with McMillan LLP (then McMillan Binch). He began working there in 1963. A private funeral is being held followed by interment at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences www.ogdenfuneralhome.com. Donations to the Scarborough Health Network Foundation at www.shnfoundation.ca are appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
