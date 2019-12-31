CODNER, REGGIE May 19, 1943 - December 26, 2019 Passed away at home after a courageous battle. Son of the late Hector and Gertrude. Predeceased by his brother, Bill and sister, Evelyn. Survived by his brothers, Jack and Don. Loving father to Susan (Pete), Jennifer and Stephen (Cathy). Adoring grandfather to Keithen, Quentin, Owen, Daniella, Noah, Jacob, Benjamin and Zachary. Proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 30 for 54 years. Finished his career at the Toronto District School Board. Services for Reggie to be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at Pine Hills Cemetery, following a reception. If desired, donations may be made in Reggie's honor to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019