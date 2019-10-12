FONSECA, Regina Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Lawrence (deceased). Adored mother of Melba, Genevieve (Robert) and Audrey (deceased). Much loved Grandma of Sarita (Arjan), Caitlin and Heather. Loving great-grandma of Poppy and Harrison. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1372 King St. W., Toronto, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre or West Toronto Support Services. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019