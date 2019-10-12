Regina FONSECA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina FONSECA.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

FONSECA, Regina Peacefully, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Lawrence (deceased). Adored mother of Melba, Genevieve (Robert) and Audrey (deceased). Much loved Grandma of Sarita (Arjan), Caitlin and Heather. Loving great-grandma of Poppy and Harrison. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1372 King St. W., Toronto, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre or West Toronto Support Services. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.