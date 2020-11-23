1/1
REGINA MYHAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYHAL, REGINA (nee Palubski) Regina (Virgie) was born October 1, 1922, in Poland, daughter of Julianna and Lawrence Palubski. She married Michael Myhal and had three children, Patricia, Deana and Steven. She passed peacefully November 9, 2020, at age 98, at Spencer House, of natural causes, with son, Steven by her side. She is survived by son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Catherine; grandchildren, Michael, James, Andrew and Justin; great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Zochowski; sister-in-law, Anne Palubski; and a host of nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; daughters, Patricia Myhal and Deana Midmer; parents, Lawrence Palubski and Juliana Rakus Palubski; and brothers, Roy and Joseph. She left us all with wonderful memories. She had a great sense of humour. She loved her relatives in Hamilton and spoke of them fondly. During her life, she volunteered at Princess Margaret Hospital and Etobicoke General. We would like to thank the staff at Spencer House for their care of Regina (Virgie). They took a personal interest in her. Donations in her memory may be made to the Green Haven Shelter for Women and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325- 2231). A Celebration of Life will take place when COVID subsides. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com. Don't be sad, I am in a snowflake, I am in the rays of sun, I am in the sparkling of stars. I am always with you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mundell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved