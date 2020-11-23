MYHAL, REGINA (nee Palubski) Regina (Virgie) was born October 1, 1922, in Poland, daughter of Julianna and Lawrence Palubski. She married Michael Myhal and had three children, Patricia, Deana and Steven. She passed peacefully November 9, 2020, at age 98, at Spencer House, of natural causes, with son, Steven by her side. She is survived by son, Steven; daughter-in-law, Catherine; grandchildren, Michael, James, Andrew and Justin; great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Zochowski; sister-in-law, Anne Palubski; and a host of nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; daughters, Patricia Myhal and Deana Midmer; parents, Lawrence Palubski and Juliana Rakus Palubski; and brothers, Roy and Joseph. She left us all with wonderful memories. She had a great sense of humour. She loved her relatives in Hamilton and spoke of them fondly. During her life, she volunteered at Princess Margaret Hospital and Etobicoke General. We would like to thank the staff at Spencer House for their care of Regina (Virgie). They took a personal interest in her. Donations in her memory may be made to the Green Haven Shelter for Women and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325- 2231). A Celebration of Life will take place when COVID subsides. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
. Don't be sad, I am in a snowflake, I am in the rays of sun, I am in the sparkling of stars. I am always with you.