UPENIEKS, Regina Passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Eduard. Loving mother of Margaret, Richard (Leeanna) and Beatrice. Cherished grandmother of Natalie, Rebecca, Adam, Alex, Ben, Lucas and Adrian. Dear sister of Aivars, Silvija and Mary. Predeceased by her brother Janis. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. A private interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019