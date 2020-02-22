Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Arthur WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald Arthur WALKER Obituary
WALKER, Reginald Arthur Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Reginald is survived by his loving mother Velma. Cherished companion to Sue. Loving Father to Leslie (Matt), Jill (Pat), and Rob (Nicole). Adored Grandpa to Molly, Norah, Natalie, Alyssa, Owen and Emily. Beloved Brother to Elaine and Carol. Reginald will be dearly missed by his many family members and friends. As per Reginald's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to Scarborough General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -