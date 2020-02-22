|
WALKER, Reginald Arthur Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Reginald is survived by his loving mother Velma. Cherished companion to Sue. Loving Father to Leslie (Matt), Jill (Pat), and Rob (Nicole). Adored Grandpa to Molly, Norah, Natalie, Alyssa, Owen and Emily. Beloved Brother to Elaine and Carol. Reginald will be dearly missed by his many family members and friends. As per Reginald's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to Scarborough General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020