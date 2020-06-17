Reginald CASSAR

CASSAR, Reginald June 19, 1931 – June 14, 2020 Passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in his 88th year. Reginald was born in Hamrun, Malta, in 1931. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita. Lovingly remembered by his children, Noel, Ron (Diana) and Dean. Cherished grandfather (Nannu) to William, Nicholas and Christopher. Beloved brother of Emanuel (Mary), of Arizona. A funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish, 21 Simonston Blvd., Thornhill, ON L3T 4R6, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Ave., Toronto, ON M4P 1Z7. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rskane.ca. In lieu of flowers a donation in Reginald's honour may be made to Sick Kids Foundation.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.