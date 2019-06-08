FOLK, Reginald Passed away in peace, at North York General Hospital. Husband of 52 years to Anne; Loving and Proud Dad to Caroline and Christopher (Kelly-Ann). Happiest Gramps to Julia and Joshua. Granpaw to Nala and Piper. Kid Brother to Dot-Dorothy Mills in Regina; (predeceased) Pat-Pius Folk and Terry-Teresa Sombach. Uncle to Families in the GTA and Western Canada. Loving Son of Xavier and Frances Folk of Regina, Saskatchewan. Our Family Thanks Dr. J. Nathanson, Dr. B. Petrut, Dr. M. Cordos and Dr. R. Tanzer for their excellent care of Reg and support to us. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2019 at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., North York, 416-221-1159); Family receiving guests from 12 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to North York General Hospital Foundation - Geriatrics; Ryerson Rams Hockey Team; or Charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019