Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. REGINALD GEORGE SMART. View Sign Obituary

SMART, DR. REGINALD GEORGE Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Loving husband of Sandra and his first wife Lillian (predeceased), brother to Claire (predeceased), Bill (Mary) and John (Patricia) Smart. Father to Jennifer (predeceased), Claire, David, and Reg Smart and step-father to Claire Duckworth. Bumpa to Jackson, Cailin, Maris, Chloe, Cameron, Madelaine and Maryanne. Reg's life was enriched by his love of learning. To the end, he had fond memories of his life and loves and teachers at Humberside Collegiate ("some of the best years ever.") – a love that was continued to his undergraduate study of Psychology, University of Toronto (Class of '58). These years gave him great personal pleasure and culminated in a PhD in Psychology and in lasting friendships with colleagues in his field during which he developed a talent for research skills and innovation that was highly respected. As part of his work at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, he specialized in the epidemiology of drug use among students, eventually responsible for a study that became a landmark in Toronto in the 60's. The World Health Organization engaged him in helping to establish government policies or research programs worldwide. In his career, he authored more than 200 scientific papers and authored and collaborated on ten books relating to drug and alcohol addiction. He also returned to U of T as a professor lecturing on the same subjects. After retirement, Reg worked part-time for ARF, in vetting grant applications and in mentorship of young researchers, "promising young people." He volunteered for many years at the "Out of Cold" Program at All Saints Church in Etobicoke. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Georges on the Hill Church and more recently at Humber Valley United Church. He loved to travel, play tennis (Central Park Tennis Club) and listen to the opera. In his later years, he was a keen golfer, gym member and book club participant. In 1995, Reg wrote The Smart Family Chronicles, an unpublished autobiography. In the introduction, he points out an occupational hazard for the psychologist: "Psychologists should be experts in human nature, but few are in the practical sense. It's not a career which guarantees penetrating views of the human condition." In these Chronicles, his academic accomplishments are given space they merit - but they come second to another theme: the complex and durable influence of friends, associates and family. "My excellence is in the kind of family I have had" Reg concludes. Rest in Peace. Remembrance Gathering to take place at St. Georges on the Hill Church (4600 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke, ON M9A 1A5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the lower level of the Church.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close