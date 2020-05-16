MERCER, REGINALD "WILSON" Passed away in MacTier, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in his 89th year. Reginald was the beloved husband of the late Jennifer (Meadus). Loving father of Rosalind Barnes (Corey) and Jeffrey Mercer (Valerie). If desired, memorial contributions to Manna Food Bank Muskoka greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.