PHILIP, Reginald November 17, 1941 - September 30, 2019 Reg passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Port Perry, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 77. Loving husband of Linda. Loving father of Leanne and David (Leeann). Proud grampa of John David and Victoria Rose. Reg was an educator, curler, cook and gardener. At Reg's request, cremation has taken place. Please celebrate his life with your fond memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Port Perry Hospital Foundation, Port Perry Community Curling Club or the . For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019