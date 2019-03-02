Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REGINALD WILLIAM LEWIS. View Sign

LEWIS, MAJOR GENERAL (Ret'd.), REGINALD WILLIAM CM, CMM, CStJ, CD, CPA 1930 - 2019 At Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, passed away peacefully in the presence of Sheila, his devoted wife of 59 years. Predeceased by his parents, George and Lillian Lewis, as well as his older brother Kenneth and sister-in-law Dorothy. He will be sorely missed by his younger brother Terrance; nephews Graham (Susan) Lewis and John (Nikki) Lewis and their children in the UK and Australia; his niece Sally Ford (Glenn) and family in Alsace, France; and his nephews in Canada, Patrick (Jane) Rowan and family, and Andrew Rowan. Born in London, England, he was evacuated during the Blitz to the west country to further his education and which inspired him to choose accounting as his profession. Major-General Lewis' military career began when he joined his school's Cadet Corps. He joined the British Army in 1948 and served in the Royal Ordinance Corps in The UK, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Eritrea. In 1954, he came to Canada and joined the Militia; subsequently commanded The Toronto Service Battalion, Toronto Militia District, Central Militia Area; later becoming the Chief of Reserves for Canada and Special Advisor to The Minister of Defence (The Honourable Art Eggleton). Following this, he was appointed President of the Inter-Allied Confederation of Reserve Officers of NATO (CIOR), an organization based in Brussels representing the Reserve Officers of the Alliance. During this period, he received The Commander's Cross of The Polish Order of Merit. Later, he was appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Regiment of Canada. In civilian life, he has been the President of the Parking Authority of Toronto, Chairman and CEO of The Toronto Economic Development Corporation and Chairman of Defense Construction of Canada Ltd. He was appointed a director of Parc Downsview Inc. and has served as a Canadian Citizenship Court Judge. Reg was involved in many community organizations: The Home Care Program of Metropolitan Toronto, the Haven (formerly The Good Neighbours Club), The Ontario Council of Saint John Ambulance finance, and Toronto's 1984 Sesquicentennial Celebrations (President). He was honoured to be President of The Empire Club of Canada, The Royal Commonwealth Society, The Royal Canadian Military Institute and The Canadian Corps of Commissionaires. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to caregiver Irene, the staff at K2 Wing Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Colonel Michael Stevenson and John Legge of the law firm Legge and Legge. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) Friday, March 8th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Royal Canadian Military Institute, 426 University Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, March 9th. Friends are welcome to gather at 12:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be may made to the Veteran's Comfort Fund, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Room KGW-01, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3M5 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through



