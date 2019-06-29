Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REINGARD LUISA ARENA. View Sign Obituary

ARENA, REINGARD LUISA (nee KLEYER) Our beloved Reingard passed away at the age of 92 in Toronto on June 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in 1927 in Berlin, Germany and displaced in her teenage years by World War II, she eventually made her way to Toronto where she met John, her husband of 61 years. Reingard was loved by all who met her. She amazed people with her speed, stamina and grace, which she demonstrated at her weekly rhythmic gymnastics program until the age of 91. Reingard was an avid traveller, visiting numerous countries both before and after marrying John. She had a knack for making others laugh, and her love for helping others made her a tireless volunteer for over 35 years at the Big Sister of YouthLink and the AGO. Many of her close friendships developed through her work with those organizations. Reingard is survived by her husband John, her children, Michelle, Gregory (Ulrike), Kristina and Giulia (Tim) and her grandchildren, Martin, Maja, Emily, Charlotte, Madeleine, Elliott, Liam and Megan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any expressions of love and support be made through a donation in Reingard's memory to the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation (Palliative Care Unit). A Celebration of Reingard's life will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, 1725 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga. Memorial Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. with reception to follow until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made through



ARENA, REINGARD LUISA (nee KLEYER) Our beloved Reingard passed away at the age of 92 in Toronto on June 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in 1927 in Berlin, Germany and displaced in her teenage years by World War II, she eventually made her way to Toronto where she met John, her husband of 61 years. Reingard was loved by all who met her. She amazed people with her speed, stamina and grace, which she demonstrated at her weekly rhythmic gymnastics program until the age of 91. Reingard was an avid traveller, visiting numerous countries both before and after marrying John. She had a knack for making others laugh, and her love for helping others made her a tireless volunteer for over 35 years at the Big Sister of YouthLink and the AGO. Many of her close friendships developed through her work with those organizations. Reingard is survived by her husband John, her children, Michelle, Gregory (Ulrike), Kristina and Giulia (Tim) and her grandchildren, Martin, Maja, Emily, Charlotte, Madeleine, Elliott, Liam and Megan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any expressions of love and support be made through a donation in Reingard's memory to the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation (Palliative Care Unit). A Celebration of Reingard's life will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, 1725 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga. Memorial Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. with reception to follow until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close