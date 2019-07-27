BRAITHWAITE, RELLA Peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 96 years. Dear wife of the late Henry A. (Bob) Braithwaite for 62 years. Loving mother of Bryan, Valerie, Cecil, Diana, Charlane and the late Victor. Fondly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the McDOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (East of St. Clair), on Monday, July 29th for a Chapel Service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019