Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REMMELT HUMMELEN. View Sign

HUMMELEN, REMMELT On March 4, 2019, Remmelt Hummelen passed from this life at 79 years of age. He will continue to watch over his treasures: his wife, Kathleen and his son, Brendan. Remmelt was the son of Menno and Louisa Hummelen (both deceased), brother of Richard (Hawaii), Lee Dermody (Hamilton) and Jim (deceased). Remmelt was a man of loyalty and courage, with a passion for fairness and justice and communities creating their vision together and benefiting equally. He acted on his beliefs effectively and tirelessly, locally, nationally and internationally, with Kathleen often working side by side with him on these shared goals and concerns. And when Brendan was born, he immediately joined the team. Remmelt touched many lives. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. On Saturday, March 16th, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 73 Simcoe St., Toronto, Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Funeral at 3 p.m. followed by reception.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close