CORMIER, RENA CATHERINE (nee BARBISAN) Peacefully, on November 19, 2019 in her 95th year in Whitby, Ontario. Predeceased by husband Bernie, in 2005. Survived by children Gary (Cynthia) and Marc (Sharon). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Amy, Ben and Zoe, and her great-grandchildren, Francesca and Luca. Lovingly remembered by her siblings, Adoa (Johnny) and Sandra (Sergio), in Italy. Predeceased by brother Reno (Beth), of Wyoming and sister Elda (Andrew), of Montreal. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Rena will be remembered for her unique perspective on life, her candor and sharp wit.. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, if desired. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

