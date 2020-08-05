1/1
RENA ELSIE CARTER
CARTER, RENA ELSIE (nee BOONE) Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, four days after her 99th birthday. Loving wife for 65 years of the late Joe (2011), mother of the three J's, Jo-Ann (Harold), Janis (Steve), and Jim (Kim), grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 4. Born in Englehart, on July 28, 1921, grew up in Kirkland Lake, and was a longtime resident of Mount Dennis . Graveside Service will take place at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke, at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 6th. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or reception. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Society, online condolences may be made at arbormemorial.ca/Glendale You Will Be Missed

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
