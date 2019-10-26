Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENA FORBES. View Sign Obituary

FORBES, RENA 1914 - 2019 Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at Agincourt, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband Rev. John Forbes and grandson Cavan. Survived by her children Joan, Hazel, David and Carol, grandchildren Tara, Stephen, Rowan, Brad and Mike and great-grandchildren Willow and Henry. Rena was employed in Belfast until her marriage when she joined John at his first charge in Carrowdore and Ballyfrenis. Rena and John immigrated to Canada in 1949, where they served congregations, including Knox Presbyterian in Moose Creek, Knox Presbyterian in Agincourt, Westminister Presbyterian in Pierrefonds, and St. Columba Presbyterian, Kirk Hill. Rena saw the best in everyone and touched many lives. Memorial service and reception will be held at Rena's church, St David's Presbyterian, 1300 Danforth Rd., Scarborough, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Donations may be made to St. David's in memory of Rena.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

