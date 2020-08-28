REYNOLDS, RENA MARIE (nee CYR) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rena Reynolds on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank for 51 years. Loving mother of Tom (Diana) and Laura (Marc). Loving grandma of Ben, Nathan, Edward and Peter. Predeceased by sister Rita (Paul). Rena will be missed by all, including her sister Regina (Ivan) and brother Clem (Judy) as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Sts. Martha and Mary Church, 1870 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E., on August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery.



