MCGOWAN-TUPLING, RENA Passed away on April 23, 2019, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert "Mac" McGowan and the late Frank Tupling. Loving mother of Elaine and her husband Fred. Cherished Nana to her grandaughters Sabrina, Vanessa and Brittany, and her great-grandchildren Declan and Harper. Treasured friend to many both near and far. The family will receive friends at the Oakview Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019. A service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019