RENA WATTS

RENA WATTS Obituary
WATTS, RENA Beloved Wife of Leonard, loving Mother to Christian, adoring Nana to Benjamin, and lovingly remembered by Jackie. Predeceased by her parents Laust and Laura Christensen, Sisters, Elna (Bill), Else (Nev), and Karen (Bob), and her Brother Erik, survived by her Sister-in-Law Sylvia. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Friends may visit PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service and Interment. If desired, donations may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
