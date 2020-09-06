1/1
RENATA FISHER
FISHER, RENATA Renata Fisher, daughter of late Tomira and Adam Sierzputowski, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, peacefully, on her own terms, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by her children, Deidre (Brian), Taunia (Bo), Aaron (Melissa), Adam (Ruthy), Andrés, Anthony and Shani, and her 10 grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Trish) and Chris (Cindy). Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date due to COVID. Memorial donations in Renata's memory may be made to Gilda's Club Toronto or CCPA.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
