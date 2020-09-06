FISHER, RENATA Renata Fisher, daughter of late Tomira and Adam Sierzputowski, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, peacefully, on her own terms, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by her children, Deidre (Brian), Taunia (Bo), Aaron (Melissa), Adam (Ruthy), Andrés, Anthony and Shani, and her 10 grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Steve (Trish) and Chris (Cindy). Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date due to COVID. Memorial donations in Renata's memory may be made to Gilda's Club Toronto or CCPA.



