SICKINGER, RENATE LIESELOTTE Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Lilo Sickinger passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital, in Toronto. Renate Lieselotte Sickinger was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on January 28, 1935 and married John Sickinger on February 18, 1956. The daughter of Karl and Marie Gutekunst, Lilo was predeceased by her sisters Irmgard Brandt and Isolde Pfisterer. She leaves behind her sisters Traudl Brabetz and Doris Maier and will be sorely missed by her husband John, her children Tina (Horst) and Karen (David), grandchildren Katrina (Eric), Dominique, Melissa and Michael and four-legged family members Ollie, Dobby, Lily, Koda, Moose and Dasha. A visitation for Lilo will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and from 7:00–9:00 p.m. and funeral service Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill. Donations to Covenant House Toronto or the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated.

