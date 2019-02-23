Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renate RODDAU. View Sign

RODDAU, Renate (nee WALTER) March 15, 1932 - February 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Renate announces her passing on February 15, 2019 at Centenary Hospital, predeceased by her husband Wolfgang. Renate was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September of 2018 and has bravely fought before succumbing to her illness. As a young woman she migrated to Canada with her young family. She and her husband became entrepreneurs opening Durham Business Machines. They bought their home in Pickering in the early 60s where they lived until retirement before relocating to Elliot Lake. She was a kind and loving person who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Oma as she was fondly called, you may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Following her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial will be held on March 10, 2019 at Simple Alternative funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1057 Brock Road in Pickering. The love you shared will keep us strong. Rest in Peace.

